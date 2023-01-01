Chris Hemsworth keen 'to have a crack at' Extraction 3

Chris Hemsworth has expressed his desire to make a third instalment of Extraction.

While speaking to Total Film for a new interview, the Marvel star discussed portraying Extraction's protagonist Tyler Rake and the possibility of filming a third.

"I love it. I love playing the character. I love this world," he gushed. "I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world. I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That's rare in the franchise world. We'd be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

The original Extraction was released on Netflix in April 2020 and the sequel is due to come out on 16 June.

Both Extraction films were directed by Sam Hargrave, who told the outlet that he was already thinking about the plot for a potential third film.

"There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go," he said. "I'm excited about what that next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We'll see how this one does. We'll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it'd be something I'd be interested in seeing put up on screen. I have an idea, but I won't give it away here..."

The first Extraction film racked up over 231 million hours streamed on Netflix in the first 28 days of its release.