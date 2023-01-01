Chris Hemsworth planning third Extraction film

Chris Hemsworth is already planning a third 'Extraction' film.

The 39-year-old star is set to reprise his role as mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix action sequel and has set his sights on a third movie as he enjoys being in a franchise away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 'Thor' actor told Total Film magazine: "I love it. I love playing the character. I love this world. I love having something else outside of Marvel that's amassed a bit of a following, something more in the real world.

"I honestly feel like we made a better film than the first one. That's rare in the franchise world. We'd be remiss not to have a crack at another one."

Sam Hargrave is returning as director and echoed Hemsworth's thoughts by suggesting that the franchise has plenty of mileage.

The filmmaker said: "There is so much room for this franchise to expand and places where it can go.

"I'm excited about what the next adventure for Tyler Rake could be. We'll see how this one does. We'll see how people feel and respond. And if the world is craving another Tyler Rake adventure, I think it'd be something I'd be interested in seeing put on screen.

"I have an idea, but I won't give it away here."

Meanwhile, Chris claimed last year that the next 'Thor' movie is likely to be the "finale" for his character.

The Australian actor has played the God of Thunder for over a decade in the MCU but thinks the time has come to bid farewell to the superhero.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.

"I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans.

"You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know – am I at that stage? Who knows?"