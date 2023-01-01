Prince Harry loses challenge to pay for U.K. police protection

Prince Harry has lost a bid to challenge a decision barring his request to pay for police protection in the United Kingdom.

The 38-year-old, who is the younger son of King Charles III, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lost their right to police guard when they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and moved to America in early 2020.

Since then, Harry has taken up legal proceedings in which he challenged Home Office officials' decision to refuse him to pay for police protection in a personal capacity, and on Tuesday, Judge Martin Chamberlain rejected an appeal relating to a second case over the petition.

According to a written ruling obtained by Reuters, the judge insisted members of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) were "not arguably wrong" to decide that "allowing payment for protective security was against the public interest".

Harry has not yet commented on the decision.

The update comes a week after a representative for the Duke of Sussex claimed he and Meghan, as well as her mother Doria Ragland, were targeted in a "relentless pursuit" by a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" while in a taxi after they attended a gala event in New York City on 16 May.