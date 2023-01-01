Samuel L. Jackson can't remember getting engaged

Samuel L. Jackson has no recollection of proposing to his wife LaTanya Richardson.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired on Monday, the Pulp Fiction actor joked that he and the actress/producer have very different accounts of how he popped the question.

"My story was, I came home one day and (LaTanya) already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said, 'Be here,'" he smiled. "She said, 'No, that's not what happened.' I actually had to go and talk to her grandfather because he'd told her he wanted to walk her down the aisle before he died. So, I went and asked him for her hand or whatever."

Yet, Samuel admitted LaTanya's story was probably more accurate as he was addicted to alcohol and cocaine at the time.

"That's probably what happened, because I was on drugs, and I probably didn't know what the hell was going on at the time," the 74-year-old laughed. "So, she's probably right!"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Samuel described his and LaTanya's 1980 wedding as a "production" due to her "23 bridesmaids".

"We got reviewed in the theatre section of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Best show in town that night - we killed it! Yeah, it was a big wedding," he added.