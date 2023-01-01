Prince Harry's rep rejects 'abhorrent' claim suggesting car chase was 'PR stunt'

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has dismissed claims suggesting a car chase was a "PR stunt".

Last week, a spokesperson claimed the royal couple and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were targeted in a "relentless pursuit" by a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" while in a taxi after they attended a gala event in New York City.

But after some reporters questioned the chain of events leading to the "near-catastrophic" car chase, Ashley Hansen issued a statement to The New York Times rejecting the speculation.

"Respectfully, considering the Duke's family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt," she said, referring to death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997. "Quite frankly, I think that's abhorrent."

Previously, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials issued a statement in which they confirmed they were aware of the incident.

"The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," they said. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."