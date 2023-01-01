Sylvester Stallone writes his daughters' break up texts

Sylvester Stallone's daughters have revealed their father writes their break up texts.

The actor's daughters, Sistine and Sophia, admitted on an episode of the Giggly Squad podcast that Sylvester has helped them split with their previous partners.

"My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives - in so many areas," Sistine revealed. "He writes most of our break up texts."

Sistine's sister Sophia agreed, before adding that she would "highly suggest" young women have their dad write a break up text because "men know men".

"And they never get mad for being honest," Sistine remarked of how their exes reacted to the texts.

The sisters also noted their 76-year-old movie star father can be intimidating to dates they bring home and that he "always has a cigar" to assert dominance over a new boyfriend.

"I asked him, I go, 'Why do you do that?' And he goes, 'I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting (a boyfriend) if he's going to last or not, and so I'm not going to waste my time,'" Sistine revealed. "And he's right every time."