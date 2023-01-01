Florence Pugh claims people in 'indie film world' were annoyed when she joined Marvel movie

Florence Pugh has claimed some people "in the indie film world" were annoyed when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The British actress got her start in the film industry in independent projects such as The Falling and Lady Macbeth before making a name for herself in critically acclaimed movies like Midsommar, Little Women, and Fighting with My Family.



In 2021, she went down the Marvel route by starring in Black Widow as Yelena Belova, a character she will soon reprise in the MCU ensemble movie Thunderbolts.



Speaking to Time magazine, Florence revealed that people assumed she would abandon the indie world and only star in big-budget blockbusters - but they were wrong.



"So many people in the indie film world were really p**sed off at me. They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever,'" she recalled. "And I'm like, no, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule."



Since her Marvel debut, the 27-year-old actress has continued to work on a mix of independent films, including A Good Person and The Wonder, and huge studio movies such as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.



Elsewhere in the interview, Florence admitted that she can sense whether a film will succeed simply based on the vibes on set.



"A whole film set, it's everybody making a huge effort because they want to be there. And if someone doesn't want to be there or if someone isn't pulling their weight, you can feel it. The film feels wrong," she stated, before refusing to go into specifics.