Rita Wilson insists Tom Hanks did not scold employee on Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Rita Wilson has insisted that her husband Tom Hanks did not scold a red carpet manager at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night.



The Oscar-winning actor and his actress/singer wife attended the premiere of Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City on Tuesday and he was photographed looking noticeably frustrated while talking to red carpet manager Vincent Chapalain.



The photos of the tense-looking exchange caused a stir online due to the Forrest Gump actor's well-known reputation for being well-mannered.



Sharing a news article about the incident on her Instagram Stories, Wilson set the record straight by writing, "This is called 'I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?' We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City!"



Chapalain, who has worked for the festival for ten years, corroborated her story. He stated on Twitter, "They just ask me if they should go back to the start of the carpet with the rest of the film crew (I'm not security)."



He added, "And with the cries of the photographers, they are obliged to speak loudly."



Chapalain also told DailyMail.com that "nothing happened at all" and the snap of their exchange "is totally misleading".



After the premiere on Tuesday, Hanks and Wilson were notably absent from Asteroid City's photocall and press conference on Wednesday.