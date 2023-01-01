Arnold Schwarzenegger 'cries' when he does classic bodybuilding poses

Arnold Schwarzenegger has joked that he now "cries" when flexing classic bodybuilding poses.



In a cover interview with Men's Health published on Wednesday, the 75-year-old former Mr Olympia winner was asked whether he still pulls off some of his old bodybuilding moves.



"Yes, but only in the bathroom, because sometimes it makes me cry," he replied.



The Terminator star also explained that his motivation to train had changed after his bodybuilding days, recently working out to "stay alive" and "to be able to do my movies".



Later in the interview, Arnold issued a warning to the younger generation regarding bodybuilding in the age of social media.



"We are at a time now where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Anytime you abuse the body, you're going to regret it," he cautioned.



The actor was recently appointed Chief Action Officer at Netflix, and has been promoting his new series FUBAR. The show has been set to launch on the streaming platform on Thursday 25 May - marking Arnold's first ever lead role in a scripted live-action TV series.