Josh Duhamel admits to becoming a 'doomsday prepper'

Josh Duhamel is building an apocalypse-ready cabin in a remote part of the United States.

In a recent interview for Inverse, the Shotgun Wedding star revealed that he has started preparing for the worst by buying off-the-grid land in North Dakota.

"I've become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess," he told the publication. "I'm building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family."

The actor noted that when he's not working on set, he spends his time doing various kinds of manual labour in a cabin on the land, which originally had "no electricity and no water" when he bought it.

"So, I'm learning how to hunt. I have wells. We have water. We have fuel," the 50-year-old said.

Josh, who is married to model Audra Mari, explained that the idea to buy the remote land came about in case "s**t hits the fan" back home.

"I have this crazy fixation on what happens if s**t hits the fan in LA and I have to take my family out there and live off the land," he added. "I believe that we could live off the land out there. I'm not very good at it yet, but I'm getting there."

Josh shares a nine-year-old son named Axl with his ex-wife Fergie.