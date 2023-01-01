Khloé Kardashian confirms son's name

Khloé Kardashian has finally confirmed her baby son's name.

During the season three premiere of her family's reality show, The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the TV personality announced that her second child is called Tatum.

Khloé, who welcomed her son via surrogate in July 2022, revealed the name while speaking to James Corden at an event.

After the host of The Late Late Show asked, "What else is new in your life?" the 38-year-old comically responded, "Not much...Oh, I had a baby."

James then jokingly suggested that she should name the new addition False, as her five-year-old daughter is called True.

Khloé then confirmed, "His name is Tatum. So, Tatum and True. Naming a human is really hard."

Fans had long speculated over the name choice but the Good American co-founder declined to comment for some time.

During the episode, Khloé also acknowledged that she felt "guilty" about using a gestational carrier.

"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby," the star said in a confessional. "I take the baby and I go to another room and you're sort of separated. It's such a transactional experience 'cause it's not about him...I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it... It's still great, it's just very different."

Khloe shares Tatum and True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The pair split in the summer of 2021.

The first episode of The Kardashians is now available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu.