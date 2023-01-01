Rebel Wilson auditioned for next James Bond movie

Rebel Wilson auditioned for a part in the next James Bond movie.

The Australian actress revealed in an interview with Variety that she got in touch with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to clear Bond-related jokes before she hosted the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and their correspondence led to an audition.

"What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond," said Wilson, who did not divulge which supporting character she tried out for last year. She also played coy about whether or not she booked the role.

Little is known about the next James Bond movie, which is currently in the script stage. Broccoli and Wilson have yet to announce who will be taking over the lead role from Daniel Craig, who departed the franchise after 2021's No Time to Die.

The current favourite for the superspy is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who called the rumours "flattering" in an interview with Vanity Fair in February.

Wilson spoke to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday after she revealed that she will be making her directorial debut with a movie adaptation of the Australian stage musical The Deb.

"Everyone kept saying, 'You should direct!'... I just started getting offered movies to direct from studios, so then I was like, 'Oh my God, if I have to take a year out of my life and not be an actress and be a director, it has to be something that I am massively passionate about,'" she shared.

The Deb, which Wilson will also appear in, starts shooting in Australia in September.