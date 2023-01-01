Kourtney Kardashian 'officially done' with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to halt in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments for the time being.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the TV personality confirmed that she has stopped IVF and is now trying to get pregnant naturally with her husband Travis Barker.

"Whatever is God's plan. Whatever's meant to be will be. We also have a full, blessed life and I'm happy," she told Khloé Kardashian, to which her younger sister replied, "The fact that you'd want to have another baby just blows my mind. It's your time to be free and have fun. You're a newlywed and in your honeymoon stage. This is the prime time of you being obsessive with each other."

Later, Kourtney - who shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick - reflected on the journey she has been on while attempting to expand her family.

"I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe it will happen. I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis," the 44-year-old continued in a confessional. "When I was 38 or 39, everyone was pushing me to do that. And most of mine didn't survive the thaw. Because eggs are one cell. None of them made it to an embryo (with Travis's sperm)...The freezing of eggs isn't guaranteed. I think that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it's a safety net and it's not."

In addition, the Poosh founder noted that she wasn't fully prepared for the emotional journey that accompanied undergoing fertility treatments.

"The things that came along with IVF took a toll (on me physically)," she explained. "My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and also, mentally, it definitely took a toll. I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever's meant to be will be."

Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis wed in May 2022.

The first episode of The Kardashians is now available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu.