Rebel Wilson reveals last-minute 'chaos' before hosting 2022 BAFTA Film Awards

Rebel Wilson has revealed there was "so much chaos" involved in hosting the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards because of last-minute changes to the script.

The Pitch Perfect actress brought the house down when she hilariously presented an award at the 2020 ceremony, however, she received a mixed reaction from viewers when she hosted the entire ceremony on her own in March 2022.

In an interview with Variety, Rebel revealed hosting the prize-giving was "one of the hardest gigs" she's ever done because she was told to overhaul the script hours before the show began.

"Two hours before, (they were like) 'Let's just change everything.' So I had to get up there and wing it. There was so much chaos in that show. Certain people (celebrity guests) don't come and then they change the order for the show," she shared.

"I don't think people understand because when they watch the show they don't know that two hours before (the ceremony began), half of it was thrown out and I had to start over."

The 43-year-old then recalled how she had to hurriedly come up with fresh jokes backstage at the venue.

"I was literally in my dressing room at the Royal Albert Hall going, 'What do I write? What do I write?' I was lucky I had a live theatre background," she added.

This year's BAFTA Film Awards were hosted by Richard E. Grant.