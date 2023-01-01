Bebe Rexha reflects on 'tough' response to weight gain amid PCOS diagnosis

Bebe Rexha has candidly discussed the public response to her weight gain while she was experiencing issues with her health.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the 33-year-old shared that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) last year.

"It's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love," the In the Name of Love singer said, before noting that she struggled to deal with some of the negative comments about her changing appearance. "Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen. I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight - that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you."

Bebe also addressed the topic during a recent interview for Gayle King's SiriusXM radio show.

"I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it's been tough for me," the star explained. "You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough.

"But I feel like we're in 2023...we should not be talking about people's weight," she added, before joking: "Listen...I like to eat, okay? I like to eat."

Bebe dropped her self-titled third studio album last month.