Dua Lipa unveils new song from the Barbie soundtrack

Dua Lipa has unveiled her new song Dance The Night, featuring on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack.

According to Billboard, Dance The Night has been named as the first single off the film's soundtrack - titled Barbie: The Album - and was released alongside a music video featuring clips of the movie and a cameo from Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Dua Lipa initially announced the new song's release on Tuesday via an Instagram video. She has also been set to appear as a version of the iconic Mattel doll in the upcoming movie.

"This Barbie has a song coming this week... FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST," the singer captioned the video, with a snippet of the upbeat track playing in the background.

The full Mark Ronson-produced tracklist was revealed on Thursday, featuring Lizzo, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Charli XCX, and a collaboration track from Sam Smith and Madonna.

Barbie: The Album has been scheduled for release in conjunction with the Barbie film on 21 July.