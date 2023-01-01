Quentin Tarantino searches for his Movie Critic leading man

Quentin Tarantino is still searching for a leading man for 'The Movie Critic'.

The 60-year-old director has revealed that his new project centres on a film critic from the 1970s who "used to write movie reviews for a porno rag".

Tarantino told Deadline: "He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic.

"I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert DeNiro’s character in 'Taxi Driver'] might be if he were a film critic."

Tarantino - whose previous film credits include 'Pulp Fiction', 'Django Unchained' and 'Reservoir Dogs' - has already done a lot of research into the critic.

He explained: "He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism."

Despite this, Tarantino remains on the lookout for his leading man.

The acclaimed filmmaker explained that two of his favourite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, are too old for the part.

He said: "I haven’t decided yet but it’s going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ball park. It’ll definitely be a new leading man for me."

Tarantino has one particular actor in mind for the part - but at this stage, he's not willing to name him.

The veteran director shared: "I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well."

Asked if a Brit could play his leading man, Tarantino replied: "No. The truth of the matter is, yes, obviously, a Brit could pull it off, but I don’t want to cast a Brit."