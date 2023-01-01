Kim Kardashian experienced 'a lot of guilt' amid Pete Davidson breakup

Kim Kardashian felt "a lot of guilt" about her split from Pete Davidson.

During an episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, the TV personality confirmed she was "single and not ready to mingle" following her breakup from the actor/comedian last August after nine months of dating.

"Breakups are just not my thing," she told her sister Khloé Kardashian and friend Scott Disick. "I'm just proud of myself. We had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad. Nine months is a long time. I don't have random hook-ups and relationships."

Kim didn't divulge exactly what led to the split. However, she hinted that her ex-husband Kanye West's negative public reaction to their romance was a factor.

"There was a lot of guilt. Pete went through a lot because of my relationship," the 42-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim noted that she is waiting to find her "person".

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, 'Oh my God, who's going to want to deal with the (drama)?'" she asked. "But my person will be like, 'F**k all that. It's going to be hard, but we're together and we're going to do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

The first episode of The Kardashians is now available to stream via Disney+ and Hulu.