Bryan Cranston likens starring in a Wes Anderson film to being in an orchestra

Bryan Cranston has compared starring in a Wes Anderson film to playing an instrument in an orchestra.



The Breaking Bad actor is part of a huge all-star ensemble cast in the director's new film, Asteroid City, which boasts Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Edward Norton, Steve Carrell, Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, and frequent Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman.



While speaking to Deadline about working with Anderson at the Cannes Film Festival, the 67-year-old actor revealed, "It feels like Wes Anderson is a conductor of an orchestra, and all of us are players of our particular instrument."



He continued, "We hyper-focus on our instrument and just present it without really knowing exactly how it's all going to piece together. And he conducts - a little less Bryan, a little more Scarlett at this moment, or whatever, making the adjustments as he goes."



In the 1950s-set movie, Cranston plays the role of a television host, while Johansson portrays '50s movie star Midge Campbell, and Jason Schwartzman stars as Augie Steenbeck, a recently widowed war photographer.



Cranston described the film as Anderson's "love letter to performance art" as it features both stage and screen mediums.



Asteroid City is due to be released in cinemas on 23 June.