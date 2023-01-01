Oprah Winfrey is 'not considering' Senate seat

Oprah Winfrey is "not considering" filling California Senator Dianne Feinstein's seat if she retires.



It has recently been reported that Winfrey is being considered to take on Feldstein's seat following retirement rumours.



However, the media mogul's spokesperson shut down the speculation on Thursday by insisting that Winfrey "is not considering the seat should it become vacant".



Feinstein, who will turn 90 next month, has recently been seen using a wheelchair due to health issues and was absent from the Capitol for a total of 10 weeks, causing the influx of rumours.



The Democratic senator has vowed to serve the rest of her term, which will end in January 2025.



If Feinstein does leave before then, Governor Gavin Newsom could appoint a caretaker to serve the remainder of the term. Newsom has stated that he would appoint a Black woman if the seat became available.



Winfrey's name was flouted by Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton in April, and The Associated Press then reported that the TV host was a potential contender for the position.