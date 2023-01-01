Elizabeth Olsen confirms Daniel Craig was meant to be in Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed Daniel Craig was supposed to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The 34-year-old actress, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel franchise, confirmed rumours that the James Bond actor was set to appear as Balder the Brave in the 2022 movie.

"Yes, that's what I thought was going to happen," Olsen told host Josh Horowitz about the cameo on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I saw the art. They made a costume. They had a design."

Horowitz then revealed that when he asked Craig about it recently, the actor insisted he had no idea what he was talking about.

"Well shoot, I should have done that. I'm so bad at this thing, I'm like an open book, it's horrible," Olsen replied.

The WandaVision star explained that the star-studded line-up of superheroes in the Illuminati sequence "changed a lot" during production and insisted that she didn't lie when she denied shooting scenes with John Krasinski as Fantastic Four's Reed Richards.

"I didn't shoot with him but I knew he was going to be in it, but he wasn't there when I was there," she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Olsen joked that she gave up reading new drafts of the script because they kept changing so often.

"There's a point in making the movie where I just stopped reading drafts," she laughed. "I was just like, 'This is going to change again. Just keep me posted with the information I need and you guys fill in the blanks that you need. But I'll just keep (in) my lane.' That one was a wild ride."