Mark Wahlberg claims Will Ferrell 'loves' being teased

Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he loves to tease Will Ferrell.

In an interview with GQ published on Thursday 25 May, the Ted star was asked which of his co-stars was the most fun to be mean to.

"Will Ferrell," the 51-year-old replied, insisting that Will "loves" to be made fun of.

"Working with Will, we just laugh every day and he just genuinely likes to make people laugh," Mark said of his The Other Guys co-star. "His comedy comes from a nice place and he's a sweet, sweet guy. And so, to give him crap? I remember even in promoting the movie we had lots of fun."

The Departed actor was then quizzed on whether he'd ever consider taking on a comedy film role.

"I got enough jobs already, but I practice in private. I make fun of everybody and everybody makes fun of me," Mark shared. "All my friends in our group - we all kind of give each other a tough time. If you're taking yourself too seriously, you're not gonna like it, but if you're able to laugh at yourself and somebody gets a good one on you, then that's par for the course."

Mark has been set to star alongside Halle Berry and J K Simmons in the upcoming Netflix film Our Man From Jersey.