Jane Fonda claims Robert Redford 'didn't like to kiss' her onscreen

Jane Fonda has claimed Robert Redford "didn't like to kiss" her for onscreen roles.

During an interview staged during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday, the Hollywood icon opened up about many of her previous co-stars.

Referring to Redford, whom she appeared opposite 1967's Barefoot in the Park and 1979's The Electric Horseman, Fonda admitted she was once "in love with" the actor, but alleged he could be difficult behind the scenes.

"He did not like to kiss...I never said anything (to him about it). And he's always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault. He's a very good person. He just has an issue with women," she said, without offering further comment on the topic. "The last movie I made with him was six years ago (2017's Our Souls at Night). What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn't my fault. (Nevertheless) we always had a good time."

A representative for Redford has not yet responded to Fonda's comments.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the actress praised her The China Syndrome co-star Michael Douglas for always being diplomatic even though "(he) probably doesn't like me" and named her Grace and Frankie colleague Lily Tomlin to be her favourite-ever co-star.

And she also recalled the important lesson she learned from Lee Marvin, her co-star in the 1965 film Cat Ballou.

"We would shoot sometimes 14 hours a day," the 85-year-old remembered. "And Lee Marvin took me aside and he said, 'Fonda, we're the stars of this movie. If we allow them to work us so many hours, we're not the ones that get hurt. It's the crew. We have to stand up for the workers, for the crew, and we have to refuse to work these long hours. We have to stand up for the crew.' And that had never occurred to me. That was a huge lesson from Lee Marvin."