Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on Bruce Willis's 'fantastic' film legacy

Arnold Schwarzenegger has praised Bruce Willis's contribution to Hollywood amid his retirement from acting.



In February, the Die Hard actor's family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after experiencing "challenges with communication".



Reflecting on Bruce's condition amid his health issues during a recent interview for CinemaBlend, Arnold insisted the action icon will always be a "huge star".



"I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man," he praised of the 68-year-old. "I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."



Previously, Bruce's family confirmed in March 2022 that he would be retiring from the entertainment industry as he had been diagnosed with aphasia, or an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.



His final film role was in the sci-fi action flick Assassin.



Arnold, 75, is currently promoting the scripted live-action Netflix series FUBAR.