Edward James Olmos reveals he had throat cancer

Edward James Olmos has revealed that he had throat cancer.



During an appearance on the Mando & Friends podcast, the Battlestar Galactica actor spoke for the first time about the cancer treatment he underwent last year. He reassured fans that he finished chemotherapy and radiation at the end of 2022.



"This would be the first time publicly I'll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer," Edward, 76, shared. "I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation."



The Miami Vice star explained that his doctors didn't know how he would sound after his treatments.



"The week before, I'd finished my chemo and (for) months and months I was on radiation and chemo as it attacked my throat," he said, before recounting his doctors' words: "'We're shooting your vocal cords. We're shooting your throat. Where you eat, where you swallow, where you talk, breathe, everything goes through here.'"



Throughout the treatment, Edward lost 55 pounds (25kg) and all of his muscle, and he has spent the last few months trying to regain his strength.



"There were times in the months that I was undergoing the treatments that the body gives up," the actor recalled. "I didn't want to take my food through my stomach. They wanted to put tubes in and feed me nutrients because I couldn't swallow. They had to get 2,500 calories into my body every day. That was ridiculous. That was so hard."



Noting that a lot of friends have passed due to throat cancer, Edward reflected on his ordeal.



"It was an experience that changed me, the understanding of how wonderful this life is," he summarised. "I've been through some experiences that have gotten me close to death, but that was close."