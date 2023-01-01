Rita Ora 'gets inspired' working with husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has revealed what it was like to work with her husband Taika Waititi on her new music video.

The 32-year-old singer appeared on Australian TV programme The Project on Monday to discuss the making of the music video for her new song Praising You, which was directed by Waititi.

"It was like a creative discussion first and I said, 'Well can you do it?' and he said, 'OK, cool' and it just was so natural and everything was super easy," Rita explained of the process, reports Daily Mail Australia.

Rita also described it as "easier" to work with someone who she is so comfortable with on set.

"It actually really helps when you are so comfortable with someone. You know to be yourself. And he pushes me and I get inspired by that," she confessed of the Jojo Rabbit director.

The video clip features Rita, accompanied by back-up dancers, performing a routine in front of famous DJ, Fatboy Slim.

Rita praised her 47-year-old husband for coming up with a "fun" video.

"You know what, I really respect him, I really admire his creative contribution and we came up with a fun, not serious, video, a bit like the original (Praise You), just like a random dance party, that's what this is," she told the show's panel.

Rita is currently in Australia filming the upcoming series of The Voice.