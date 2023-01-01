Kourtney Kardashian 'cried' over missing kids while on tour

Kourtney Kardashian missed her children while on tour with her husband Travis Barker.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the reality star revealed she has been emotional being away from her three kids for 10 days as she has been on the road with the Blink-182 drummer.

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever," Kourtney wrote. "Cried for the past 2 days. Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

Blink-182, made up of Travis, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge, announced their reunion world tour in October last year. The U.S. leg of the trek kicked off on 4 May in Saint Paul, Minnesota and is set to conclude in Nashville, Tennessee in July.

The tour will move onto Europe in September and October and head to Oceania and Latin America in 2024.

Kourtney shares eight-year-old Reign, 10-year-old Penelope, and 13-year-old Mason with her ex Scott Disick.

The TV personality confirmed her relationship with Travis in early 2021 and they got engaged that October. They tied the knot in three separate wedding ceremonies across April and May 2022.