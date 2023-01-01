Paloma Faith slams The Little Mermaid

Paloma Faith has slammed the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The Upside Down singer took to her Instagram Stories after watching the new Disney film over the weekend to vent her frustration with its central concept.

"Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle (Bailey) gives a good performance and it's great casting, as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man," the 41-year old wrote in a since-deleted post.

Paloma then ended her post with: "Wtf is this s**t? Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all."

Fans have responded to the Lullaby singer's thoughts via Twitter, with one questioning if she had seen the original 1989 film.

"Has she not seen the original? Why would you take your child to a movie without knowing the description esp when the movie was a previously cartoon (sic)," they tweeted.

In both the 1989 animated classic and the new live-action remake, Ariel is a mermaid who falls in love with Prince Eric after she saves him from drowning. She makes a deal with Ursula the sea witch to give up her voice and powers in exchange for becoming human.

The remake was released in cinemas on Friday.