Sarah Snook welcomes first child

Sarah Snook has given birth to her first child.



The Succession actress revealed that she and her comedian husband Dave Lawson had become parents when she celebrated the last-ever episode of the HBO drama on Instagram on Monday.



Sharing a photo of her and a baby watching the finale, with only the back of their heads visible, Sarah wrote in the caption, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."



The Australian actress revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Succession season four premiere in March and told reporters that she was 32 weeks along. Her pregnancy was written into her character Shiv Roy's storyline for the final season.



Reflecting on the show in the Instagram caption, Sarah called the series "a career highlight" which will be "hard to top".



"The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over," she wrote. "But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful."



She continued, "The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all."



Sarah and Dave got married in 2021.