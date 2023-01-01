Ben Platt reveals fiancé Noah Galvin 'proposed back' to him

Ben Platt has revealed that his fiancé Noah Galvin "proposed back" to him.



In a Monday Instagram Story, the Dear Evan Hansen star shared that his fiancé had proposed back to him months after he first popped the question.



Captioning a photo of the sapphire jewellery on his left ring finger, Ben wrote, "He proposed back."



In another post, Ben shared a snap of his and Noah's dog George holding a rose in his mouth while sitting in their apartment surrounded by blue rose petals. He added, "I said yes."



Noah reposted Ben's photo of the dog, jokingly captioning it, "George did the asking."



Later, the Pitch Perfect actor shared an image of a blue cake in the shape of a heart with words written in icing that read, "Gay marriage is cool", and a snap of him and Noah kissing while wearing party hats.



Ben originally proposed to Noah in November last year. At the time, Ben wrote on Instagram, "He agreed to hang out forever," while Noah joked, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."



The couple first went public with their romance in March 2020.