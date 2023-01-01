Martin Scorsese to make another movie about Jesus

Martin Scorsese is gearing up to make another movie about Jesus.

The Goodfellas director announced during a discussion at the Vatican in Italy over the weekend that he was "about to start" making his new movie.

"I have responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus," Scorsese said, according to multiple reports. "And I'm about to start making it."

Representatives for the revered filmmaker told The Guardian they had no additional information about the project.

Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, held a brief private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican before attending the conference, which was titled The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination.

During the discussion, organised by Jesuit publication La Civiltà Cattolica (The Catholic Civilization) and Georgetown University, Scorsese reportedly shared references to his own films and personal anecdotes.

He reportedly explained "how the Holy Father's appeal 'to let us see Jesus' moved him", according to the magazine's editorial director Antonio Spadaro.

Scorsese allegedly expressed his admiration for Pier Paolo Pasolini's 1964 movie The Gospel According to St. Matthew and discussed his own 1988 religious epic, The Last Temptation of Christ, which starred Willem Dafoe as Jesus.

He most recently explored religion in the 2016 drama Silence, about the persecution of Jesuit Christians in 17th-century Japan.

Scorsese was recently in France to premiere his new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, at the Cannes Film Festival.