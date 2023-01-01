Chanel Iman engaged to Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman is engaged to marry her boyfriend Davon Godchaux.



The pregnant model announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the American footballer popped the question during their babymoon in Capri, Italy.



"The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go," she wrote alongside snaps from the proposal, including a close-up of her engagement ring.



In separate posts, she continued, "Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement... I love you so much @chauxdown... You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!"



Chanel added, "One of the best gifts in life is a life time of adventures ! My soulmate, protector, backbone and best friend the best memories are yet to come."



The engagement news comes just weeks after the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced that she and Davon, who began dating in 2022, are expecting their first child together.



Chanel also shares two daughters - Cali, four, and Cassie, three - with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard. She was married to the American footballer from March 2018 until their separation in January 2022.