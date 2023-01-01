Ming-Na Wen receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ming-Na Wen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The Mandalorian actress was honoured with the 2,757th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she unveiled the plaque at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard adjacent to the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

She was supported by her The Joy Luck Club co-stars Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao, who all spoke at the event.

"I'm so honoured but I don't feel worthy of it. I'm literally having anxiety dreams about it," Wen told Variety before the unveiling. "I'm being honoured in the most remarkable way and all I'm doing is living out my biggest nerd dreams."

The 59-year-old actress, who considered anglicising her name at the start of her career, also reflected on the importance of having her Chinese name on the famed walk.

"I have to take myself out of it and see the bigger picture of what this really means," she said. "If someone is walking over that star and they see it's an Asian American name, a Chinese name, what does that represent? How can it inspire others?"

The actress is also known for voicing Mulan in Disney's 1998 animation and its sequel, and playing Melinda May/The Cavalry in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.