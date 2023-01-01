Kate Winslet recalls being 'vilified' by 'mainstream media'

Kate Winslet has reflected on garnering fame in the 1990s and 2000s.



In an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday 30 May, the 47-year-old actress recalled how she was treated by the media in the 1990s.



"I'm not going to lie, I've absolutely learned how to look after myself the hard way," Kate confessed to the magazine. "What I really remember vividly is that when I did Titanic and was so thrust into the public eye, I was shocked and horrified by how vilified I was by mainstream media."



The Oscar winner noted that news organisations mocked her body, which led to her hiding from the paparazzi for fear of being shamed.



While body shaming was normalised in the 1990s and 2000s, Kate claimed that it "doesn't happen now".



"Sure, that stuff happens on social media, amongst people and the public sharing opinions-some people just have nasty s**t to say," the actor mused. "But mainstream media behaving in these really irresponsible damaging ways - I do think that has actually stopped."



Earlier this month, Kate was the lead juror at the Lights on Women Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival - an annual award program that celebrates female short filmmakers.