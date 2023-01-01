Kaley Cuoco mourning the loss of pet dog

Kaley Cuoco has announced the death of her dog, Dump Truck.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, The Flight Attendant star told fans that her dog Dump Truck had passed away.

"My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life," Kaley captioned a series of photos featuring the dog. "You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most. You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each-other."

Referring to her other deceased pet, The Big Bang Theory star added, "Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever."

During his life, Dump Truck had his own Instagram account. After the dog's death, a post on the account urged followers to adopt rather than shop.

"I have peacefully crossed the (rainbow) bridge surrounded by love," the post read. "Thank you all for loving me and finding me so hilarious. People told me I was an absolute trip and my mom loved me more than anything. Please consider adopting/ rescuing your next 4 legged friend. You could change a life!"

Dump Truck's death comes a couple of months after Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda, on 30 March.

The couple first publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022.