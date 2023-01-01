Al Pacino expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 83.

A representative for The Godfather actor confirmed to TMZ that his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant.

While the baby will be their first child together, it will be the acting legend's fourth.

He already shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with his ex-girlfriend, actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumours in April 2022 when they were pictured grabbing dinner. However, a source told Page Six at the time that they started dating during the pandemic in 2020.

Before her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, Alfallah was linked to Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

In an interview with The New Yorker in 2014, Pacino explained that he was determined to be a different father to his dad, who left him and his mum when he was an infant.

"Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life," he said.

Pacino's baby news comes shortly after his close friend Robert De Niro became a father for the seventh time at the age of 79 earlier this month. The baby is his first with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.