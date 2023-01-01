The Flash director wants Ezra Miller to reprise role in possible sequel

The Flash director Andy Muschietti would not recast his troubled lead actor Ezra Miller if a sequel was given the go-ahead.

During an appearance on The Discourse podcast, Muschietti confirmed that he would want to continue working with Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, as Barry Allen/The Flash on further movies despite their recent legal troubles.

"If (a sequel) happens, yes," Muschietti said about working with Miller again. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys - it feels like a character that was made for them."

Barbara Muschietti, who produced her brother's superhero movie, added, "In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional (actor). Ezra gave everything for this role - physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme."

Miller has been something of a PR nightmare since they wrapped filming on The Flash in late 2021. In 2022, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii, slapped with two restraining orders, displayed erratic behaviour, and were arrested for trespassing and burglary in Vermont.

In August 2022, the Justice League actor announced they were undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".

The Flash, his much-delayed standalone superhero movie, is due to be released in cinemas on 16 June.

The character has previously been portrayed on TV by Grant Gustin and John Wesley Shipp.