Tyson Ritter claims Machine Gun Kelly went 'ballistic' over Megan Fox scene suggestion

Tyson Ritter has claimed Machine Gun Kelly went "ballistic" after he made a suggestion for an upcoming scene with Megan Fox.

The All-American Rejects frontman alleged on the Tuna On Toast with Stryker podcast on Tuesday that MGK, real name Colson Baker, lost it after he made a suggestion for Megan's death scene in their movie Johnny & Clyde.

"So I go over (to her trailer) and I was like, 'Hey, Megan. I wanted to talk to you about this moment where, when you die, because you've been teasing (my character by) putting my fingers in your mouth, that when you're dead, I put my fingers in your mouth. And it's like this sort of resolution to my character, getting his revenge," he recalled.

"(MGK) was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox's mouth. She was right there. He just went ballistic. It kinda went maniac mode... And he was fully unhinged."

Tyson, who described Megan as "a sweetheart", found a positive in the experience as he was able to take inspiration from MGK's alleged outburst and use it for his performance in Prisoner's Daughter, which he was shooting at the same time as Johnny & Clyde.

"The next day I had to shoot this scene in Vegas where this character goes in and confronts Kate Beckinsale, who's his ex-wife, and he goes from zero to apes**t. I was really struggling (with) how to throw that switch," he explained. "I remember when Pistol Pete (MGK) just started going ape on me, I was like, this is really confrontational, but also thank you, dude."

Megan and MGK have been engaged since January 2022. After months of breakup rumours, the couple put on a united front in London this week.

Tyson has been married to actress Elena Satine since 2013.