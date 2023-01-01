Taika Waititi still needs to finish Star Wars script

Taika Waititi hasn't finished the script for his 'Star Wars' movie.



The 47-year-old director is working on an untitled film in the legendary sci-fi franchise but confirmed that he is still in the "throw everything at the wall" stage of developing the story.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Taika said: "I'm able to kind of bring my tone. At the moment it's just very early, because I... still haven't even finished the script.



"I'm still trying to come up with ideas and I'm mostly kind of in that part of the process where it's still very kind of open. And when I write, I kind of write every idea I've ever had and then start to kind of chisel it down into something. But I'm still throwing everything at the wall right now."



Waititi explained that the "middle part" of the movie is the most challenging element of making the blockbuster.



The 'Jojo Rabbit' director said: "I've got a really good idea for it. It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"



Taika is working on a standalone project and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that she is leaving the filmmaker to his own devices.



She told Variety: "Taika is still working away. He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."