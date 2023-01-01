Kim Kardashian tired of 'cleaning up' after Kanye West's outbursts

Kim Kardashian no longer has the energy to work as her ex-husband Kanye West's "clean-up crew" following his public outbursts.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old got emotional as she acknowledged she was "stuck" with the rapper's controversial behaviour "for the rest of my life" because of their children.

The SKIMS founder then recalled spending "hours and hours" making amends after Kanye's infamous public outbursts.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that's his journey that he needs to figure out on his own," she continued. "I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, 'It's going to be okay, don't worry, just give him another chance.' I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don't have the energy for that (anymore)."

During the episode, Kim said that she prioritises protecting her and Kanye's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from the controversies surrounding their father.

"I just still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it for my kids," Kim explained. "I always will feel that way. But God, if people knew. I just would never do that to my kids. But it's really crazy."

She later added of the rapper, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew."

The Flashing Lights hitmaker has made headlines on multiple occasions due to his public attacks on Kim and her loved ones online. The 45-year-old received intense backlash last year after making a series of antisemitic comments.

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014 and their divorce was finalised in 2022.