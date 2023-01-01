Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault lawsuit

Bill Cosby has been accused of sexually assaulting a former Playboy model in a new lawsuit.



Victoria Valentino filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday claiming that The Cosby Show star drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969.



According to The Associated Press, the documents alleged that Cosby "engaged in forced sexual intercourse" with Valentino while she was incapacitated by the drug.



In the documents, Valentino recalled meeting Cosby at a Los Angeles café when she was upset over the death of her son, before the comedian offered to pay for a spa treatment for herself and a friend. After the treatment, Cosby reportedly sent a chauffeured car for dinner at a steakhouse, where he allegedly offered them an unspecified drug.



"Here! Take this!" the model recounted Cosby saying at the time. "It will make you feel better. It will make us ALL feel better."



Cosby then allegedly drove Valentino and her friend to his house, where Valentino passed out on the couch. The model allegedly woke up to find Cosby sexually assaulting her friend, before he assaulted her.



Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt claimed in a statement that Valentino's lawsuit lacked "any proof or facts" and that the new California law suspending the statute of limitations on civil sex abuse claims violated the constitutional rights of "those that are accused of a crime".



Six other accusers filed a joint lawsuit against Cosby last year in New York, under a similar provision known as a "lookback" law, which allowed adults to file sex abuse cases for allegations that had fallen outside the statute of limitations.



Cosby, 85, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by at least 60 women over the years. He was released from prison in June 2021 after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.