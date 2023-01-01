Harrison Ford told Indiana Jones 5 stuntmen to leave him alone

Harrison Ford has admitted he told stuntmen on the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to leave him alone.

The 80-year-old told Esquire magazine that while filming one of the action setpieces, which sees his character riding a horse through the streets of New York City, he felt the hands of three stunt workers spotting him from behind.

"I thought, 'What the f**k?' Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup," Harrison recalled.

"They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.' And I said, 'Leave me the f**k alone... Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!"'

Harrison also confessed to the magazine that his age did become an issue during the making of Dial of Destiny, such as when he pulled the subscapularis muscle off his right shoulder during a fight scene with co-star Mads Mikkelsen, a mishap that shut down production for two weeks.

"I'm also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for," he acknowledged. "But hey, s**t happens."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set for a cinema release on 29 June.