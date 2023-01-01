Beanie Feldstein marries Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein has tied the knot with her longtime partner Bonnie-Chance Roberts.



After five years of dating, Beanie, 29, married British producer Bonnie-Chance, 32, on 20 May. The summer camp-themed wedding took place at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York.



"It's our happy place together," Beanie told Vogue. "I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."



The couple were married by the Booksmart actress's uncle, who she refers to as her "guncle".



"We are both proud Jewish girls, but we didn't have a rabbi or cantor that we felt knew us both equally and that was very important to us to get married by someone who could capture and reflect us both equally," she stated.



The former Funny Girl star wore a custom white lace Gucci dress while Bonnie-Chance wore a pink champagne suit completed with a bow tie.



The actress gave her followers a sneak peek of the lavish event by sharing a series of photos of the day on Instagram. She described it as "every fairytale comes real".



The Lady Bird actress sweetly added, "I love you forever @bonnie_chance - I love being your wife."



The newlyweds met on the set of the 2019 comedy film How To Build A Girl and announced their engagement in June 2022.