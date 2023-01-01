Hailee Steinfeld 'runs' to phone when Taylor Swift calls

Hailee Steinfeld "runs to the phone" whenever her pal Taylor Swift calls.



The Pitch Perfect 2 actress has been friends with the singer-songwriter for many years, and even appeared in the video for her 2015 track Bad Blood.



And during a recent interview for People, Hailee noted that Taylor is one of the few people she always gets excited to hear from.



"I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone. It doesn't even matter what's about to be said on the other side. You run to the phone, you pick it up," she smiled. "It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women. There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor's world and her vision was an honour, truly. I'm literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it."



Another person Hailee looks up to is Jeff Bridges, whom she appeared opposite in the 2010 film True Grit when she was just 14 years old.



Specifically, the actress praised the way the Hollywood legend always tries to have "fun" on set.



"With True Grit, I had a lot of dialogue, and the circumstances weren't always smiley and bubbly. Yet somehow, in between takes, he managed to keep up an energy that made me feel so at ease and comfortable," the 26-year-old continued. "I look back on that experience and think, 'I don't know how I came up with a lot of the emotion that I did because I was having a blast that whole time.'"



Hailee is currently promoting the animated movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which she voices Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman.