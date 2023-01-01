Tobias Menzies joins cast of Brad Pitt's Apple movie

Tobias Menzies has joined the cast of Brad Pitt's Apple Formula One movie.

The 49-year-old actor - who played Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix series 'The Crown' - will play an undisclosed role in the film, according to Apple.

Kerry Condon and Damson Idris have already signed up to the movie.

The film stars Pitt, 59, "as a former driver who returns to the sport" of Formula One, while Idris, 31, joins the movie as his teammate.

The director of the untitled film is set to be Joseph Kosinski, 48, the filmmaker behind ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, while action film veteran Jerry Bruckheimer, 78, will co-produce.

F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has been recruited by film bosses as a consultant to train Brad for the Apple Studios movie.

Hamilton’s duties include teaching the A-lister everything he needs to know about motorsport, as well as lessons on how to get to grips with a 200mph-plus F1 car.

Hamilton will receive an executive producer credit for his work on the title.

Kosinski has previously promised "in-camera thrills" on the upcoming movie, as he revealed that he will be using effects created solely by the camera to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph.