Harrison Ford recalls 'complicated' working relationship with Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford has admitted to clashing with co-star Brad Pitt while filming their 1997 film The Devil's Own.

In a recent interview published with Esquire, the 80-year-old Indiana Jones star revealed that he and Pitt, 59, didn't see eye-to-eye on the script.

"I worked with a writer - but then all (of a) sudden we're shooting and we didn't have a script that Brad and I agreed on," Harrison told the magazine.

"Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view - or I was imposing my point of view, and it's fair to say that that's what Brad felt," the Star Wars actor continued.

While Harrison admitted he and Brad had a "complicated" working relationship while filming the movie, he also considered his co-star to be a "wonderful actor" and "liked the movie very much."

Despite its mixed reviews from critics, The Devil's Own amassed over US $140 million (£112.5 million) globally.

Harrison's latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, has been scheduled for a 29 June release.