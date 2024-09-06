Michael Keaton assures fans Beetlejuice 2 production is 'exactly' like original

Michael Keaton is having "the most fun" making Beetlejuice 2 with Tim Burton.



While speaking to Empire during an event in London on Saturday, the Beetlejuice star detailed his experience working on the upcoming sequel to Burton's 1988 film, in which he plays the titular ghost.



"Beetlejuice is the most f**kin' fun you can have working. It's so fun, it's so great," the actor gushed. "And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line - I want people to know this because I love it - tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."



A Beetlejuice sequel has been in development "for years", but the ball finally got rolling when Brad Pitt's studio Plan B Entertainment came on board to produce the project in early 2022. Production is currently underway with Keaton's original co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara as well as newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.



In the interview, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he and Burton both agreed that if the sequel finally got made, they would shoot it in the same way as the first.



"We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time," he shared. "Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something."



He added, "F**kin’ great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long."



Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to be released on 6 September 2024.