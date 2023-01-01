Brian Cox 'disinclined' to watch Succession series finale

Brian Cox has revealed he didn't watch the series finale of Succession.

The actor, who played patriarch Logan Roy in the HBO series, has revealed that he hasn't seen the show's final episode, which aired in late May.

"I've never liked watching myself, for a start," Cox explained to BBC News. "Because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch."

Cox referred to his character passing away three episodes into Succession's final season.

"I knew how it was going to end, because I knew that Logan would have already set it up. So I gather, in the end, Logan's ultimately won through - even though he's in the grave," he continued in his interview. "It's a strange situation. I don't cling onto things. When it's over, it's over, and I go on."

Although he hadn't seen the conclusion, Cox has an idea of what happened to his onscreen children Connor, Kendall, Shiv and Roman at the end of the story.

"The rich are becoming so out of it. So separated. That's what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end," he stated. "Apparently! I wasn't in the finale."