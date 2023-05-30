Princess Eugenie welcomes second child

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child.

The British royal announced on Instagram on Monday that her second son, a boy named Ernest, arrived on 30 May.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," Eugenie wrote. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

Eugenie, 33, posted a photo of baby Ernest wearing a blue-and-white knitted cap while sleeping, and another of her eldest child August, two, gently patting his new brother on the head as he lay in a Moses basket.

The new arrival, who is 13th in line to the throne, is the third grandchild of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie, who announced her pregnancy in January, got married to Jack at Windsor Castle in October 2018.