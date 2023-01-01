Reality star Anna Shay dies aged 62

Reality star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62.

The Bling Empire star's family announced in a statement on Monday that Anna had died from a stroke. They did not specify when exactly she passed away.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away," their statement read. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

The heiress and socialite amassed her fortune after she and her brother sold their late father's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers. She later signed on to the Netflix series Bling Empire, on which she starred for all three seasons between 2021 and 2022.

Bling Empire followed a group of affluent Asian or Asian-American friends living in Beverly Hills. After news broke of Anna's death, her Bling Empire co-star Kane Lim posted a tribute.

"You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerizing and captivated audience around the world. I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera," Kane wrote on Instagram. "We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end."

The late reality star was born and raised in Japan. She is survived by her only son, Kenny Kemp, who appeared on Bling Empire.